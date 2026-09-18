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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
6m

The only thing that is the young hear is, The government will provide them with everything they want or need. Except it's a farce. Just ask Canada about their wait times in the ER with free health care.

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Lyle Hansen's avatar
Lyle Hansen
25m

And, haven't a clue that "socialism" is just the precursor and sweet name for communism.

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