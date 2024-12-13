Want to know where your taxpayer dollars go to waste in the U.S. government? Aside from asinine spending on things like transgender monkey research ($33.2 million) or soap dispensers that were ten times the normal retail price, the DEI offices are sucking up an alarming 5 percent of all employee hours. It’s institutionalized racism.

While there is no “Federal Department of Equity and Inclusion” there are a gaggle of government agencies that participate in so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. It’s part of the Woke Mind Virus that has created a socialist system, instead of a meritocratic one. DEI infects hiring, program implementation, human resources training, and more. It thoughts “anti-discrimination practices” by ironically, many people that are hired under DEI are examples of discrimination because there are often other candidates for a job that are better educated, have more experience or have proven that they can do the job better, but they’re denied a position because they don’t meet certain quotas or criteria for hiring.

There are over 15 government agencies that have swallowed the woke, DEI ideology, with many employees in high-paying positions of $100,000 or more that do nothing more than support DEI. Here are just a few government agencies that participate in DEI, wasting government employee hours on arcane practices:

