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Texas launched its new Education Freedom Accounts program earlier this year. More than 274,000 families applied. There are only about 90,000 spots available.

That is not demand for a program. That is a revolt.

On the very first day alone, 43,000 applications came in.

Nearly three times more families want out than the state can currently afford to help.

The same school system that spent the last decade pushing DEI curricula, gender ideology, and diversity administrators while test scores collapsed just watched 274,000 families say, no thank you in writing.

John Taylor Gatto spent 30 years inside public education before writing that schools are designed to produce compliant citizens, not educated ones. Texas families just proved him right by overwhelming a $1 billion program on day one.

Connecticut is trying to stop parents from leaving. Texas is paying them to go.

Two states. Two visions. One very obvious winner.

This newsletter covers the war on your children’s minds. 35% off paid subscriptions for the next few weeks.

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274,000 families can’t be wrong.

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