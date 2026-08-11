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When Texas launched its Education Freedom Accounts program this year, 274,000 families applied on the first day alone.

There were only 90,000 spots available.

That is not demand for a government program. That is a revolt. Nearly three times more families wanted out of the public school system than the state could afford to help escape it. The waiting list tells you everything about what parents actually think of the institution their tax dollars fund.

The homeschool population in America now sits at roughly 3.5 million students, around 6% of all school age children, and it has grown every year since the pandemic. These are not fringe families. They are nurses, teachers, engineers, and factory workers who looked at what was happening inside public school buildings and decided their children deserved better.

What are they running from?

Secret gender transitions without parental knowledge. Racial justice curricula starting in kindergarten. Sesame Street partnering with CNN to explain protest movements to five year olds. 35 hours a week of classroom time that still sends children home with homework they struggle through alone. Standardized test scores that have declined for a decade while per pupil spending hit record highs.

What are they running toward?

Two to three hours of focused daily instruction. Test scores 15 to 25 percentile points higher than public school peers. Children who finish their academic work and spend the rest of their day as children. Families who rediscovered that education belongs to them and not to the institution.

Connecticut tried to stop them by requiring government notification before withdrawal. The families showed up at 4am to testify against it.

The revolution is not coming. It is already here.

DeSchooled covers every battle in this fight, the legislative threats, the policy wins, the families making the leap, and the institutions trying to stop them. 35% off through September 1st.

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