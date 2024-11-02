Crazy University Professor Wants Supporters of This Politician M*rdered

For years on end, Trump supporters have been repeatedly maligned and targeted by the left. Character assassinations and accusing patriots of being “threats to democracy” are just the tip of the iceberg.

Any American who dares to support legal immigration, a strong economy, and a robust national defense is accused of hatred by Democrats. People who don’t want this country to go further down the rabbit holes of wasteful spending and critical race theory are also attacked and accused of being rabid conspiracy theorists.

Time and time again, the left has been clear that it’s open season on Trump supporters. They do not want patriots to feel safe in this country at all. Many of them even try to get pro-Trump Americans fired from their jobs via social media.

Others have gone to the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices to cause chaos and violence. Democrats, for all their talk about turning down the temperature, refuse to condemn the unhinged actions of their supporters and constituents.

With the 2024 presidential election wrapping up, these instances are only getting worse. In one of the latest examples, a university professor has actually called for the murder of Americans who support President Trump.

We Can’t Go On Like This

Phil Lowcock, a professor working for the University of Kansas, is making the rounds on social media for his comments about men backing Trump in the current election. By the professor’s own account, he believes men who refuse to vote for Vice President Harris should be “lined up” and then “shot.”

These remarks were caught on a recording device. The professor didn’t stop there, though. He also went on to say that men voting against Harris don’t comprehend how the world works. Later, Lowcock admitted that he didn’t want the deans of the University of Kansas to hear his remarks.